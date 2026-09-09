Anyone who owns a home has probably remodeled it or considered remodeling it over the years. Maybe update that old kitchen or add a family room.

My wife and I have. Normally, the process starts with meeting a builder to understand the scope of work and develop a budget. At this point, cost is not a limiting factor. Obviously, we need those imported fixtures for the new kitchen and the custom storage and the wet bar for the family room. That weirdly photogenic couple on TV who remodel an entire house in a weekend said so.

That’s usually when reality sets in.

Not only do we not look as good as those co-hosts (at least I don’t), but they also have something else we don’t have: a seemingly unlimited budget. As my contractor tallies the costs, we quickly realize we need to make some hard choices: the custom cabinets become IKEA; and that large family room gets downsized.

It’s called “living within a budget.” Most of us do. The fact is we don’t have unlimited funds for everything we want or even need – and prudence dictates we should know the cost of things before we commit to them. Doing it any other way would be ridiculous, and the sure path to financial ruin.

Unless, of course, we are spending someone else’s money. More on that in a bit.

Our remodeling metaphor is apt because that’s effectively what we would have to do to decarbonize Massachusetts’ economy – only on a much, much larger scale.

It’s also timely. As you may have heard, the Massachusetts Senate, to accelerate our transition to clean energy, recently proposed a massive expansion of the Commonwealth’s electrification efforts. Their bill would end most natural gas pipe repairs by 2030 and allow the Department of Public Utilities (D.P.U.) to direct the utilities to disconnect customers from their existing natural gas system.

Under this scenario, millions of homes in Massachusetts would need to be retrofitted or remodeled to utilize electric-only heat, hot water and appliances. And with that, virtually every neighborhood would require electric infrastructure upgrades to handle increased electric loads.

Based on my experience adding a tiny family room to my house, that seems like it would be expensive – and definitely not a DIY project that can happen in a weekend.

Notwithstanding this massive undertaking ahead, there has been zero debate in Massachusetts about how much decarbonizing our economy would cost – or even a credible estimate. That’s surprising, given the way government normally scrutinizes public construction projects where the costs would be transparent to the public.

Don’t get me wrong: I get that mitigating the effects of climate change is more important than selecting a Danby marble countertop. But at some point, somebody has to pay for it. And since that “somebody” is us, that got me thinking:

Just how much could this statewide remodeling project cost consumers?

Budget? What Budget?

Setting out to answer that question, my first step was to look for any official documents detailing the costs of replacing natural gas and other fuels with electricity.

Around 2021, the Office of Environmental and Energy Affairs charged the Mass Clean Energy Center (CEC) with doing such an analysis. But after awarding grants of about $850,000 and holding three workshops in 2022, describing the undertaking as “an historic upgrade of a century-old system on the scale of rural electrification in the 1930s,” the effort seems to have gone dark. The white paper never came out. Was it ever completed? Not clear. Perhaps the results would have been more eye-popping than reassuring.

Other than that, there seems to be more noise on the subject than anything that contains a number you could take to the bank. The utilities—as the entity overseeing the management of our gas and electric systems—certainly have their estimates. Advocates from the environmental community have their own.

But now, there are some official sources that could help us create an estimate of our own. A few years ago, the D.P.U. ordered the gas and electric distribution utilities to conduct pilot electrification demonstration projects to test the concept of transitioning neighborhoods off natural gas. And this past March, to comply with the D.P.U.’s order, Eversource filed two separate pilots: one of which ended up being in the town of Carver and the other in the city of Springfield. A few years earlier, National Grid, the other large gas utility in Massachusetts, filed a similar pilot for homes in Winthrop and Leominster. Collectively, these pilots represent a fraction of the 1.5 million households using natural gas in Massachusetts – but offer a useful sample and starting point.

Of course, even that 1.5 million isn’t everybody. Discounting the hundred thousand or so households that have already converted completely to heat pumps or similar non-fossil sources, we’re still ignoring about 1.2 million households who rely on fuel oil, propane or resistance heat – most of whom are more polluting than utility gas.

But with the numbers provided in the Eversource and National Grid dockets, it’s possible to extrapolate some estimates of what it would cost to electrify all of the state’s 2.8 million households.

Carver: The Small Pilot With a Very Large Price Tag

If you asked me to name all the towns in Massachusetts where a project like this would happen, Carver probably wouldn’t come to mind. Yet the town offers an oddly fitting setting.

Carver takes its name from John Carver, who crossed the Atlantic on the Mayflower after the Pilgrims left England in search of greater freedom. Four centuries later, residents of the town bearing his name were asked whether they wanted to give up natural gas for electric heat pumps.

So how did Eversource land on Carver? You can read all about the analysis in the D.P.U. docket, but the long and the short of it was that starting with 50 cities and towns where it provided both gas and electric service, Eversource narrowed 25 candidate areas to nine zones in Carver totaling 214 customers. Each participating customer would have the conversion costs covered through D.P.U. approved tariffs paid by other gas and electric ratepayers. Eversource then conducted door-to-door outreach and community meetings to gauge interest.

The response was striking. Even with the conversion offered at no direct cost, most residents did not respond or declined to participate. When all was said and done, only three of the 214 homes signed up.

Three homes.

Total.

Apparently, some of Carver’s independent streak survives.

Carving Up the Cost – Quantifying Electrification Costs in Carver

Notwithstanding its low participation rate, the Carver pilot ultimately offered a wealth of useful information to estimate fairly conservative ranges I could credibly source and defend to anyone. All of the figures submitted by Eversource were developed and reviewed with the assistance of in-house utility experts – the kind of source data I have found is usually reliable.

Even still, the number was big.

How big? The total cost for electrifying these three homes (all built between 1941-1980— with an average size of 1,400 sq, feet) turned out to be roughly $552,000 in total, or $184,000 per home, about a third of the average cost of a home in Carver ($608,000). This cost includes everything: home upgrades, electric system upgrades, gas decommissioning costs and administrative costs. Of course, one of the biggest reasons for decommissioning the gas system is to avoid future repair costs and those savings are not insignificant – but they don’t come anywhere near making this project financially beneficial. Before we nitpick let’s break them down a bit, as some adjustments are necessary.

Behind the Meter Upgrades: “Behind the meter” (BTM) refers to the customer side of the home. To electrify and decarbonize, that means heat pump installation, heat pump water heaters, weatherization, and new appliances such as electric stoves, electric clothes dryers, smart thermostats, electric panel upgrade, removing all gas appliances and heat pump maintenance for two years. Total cost: $213,000 ($71,000 per home).

Electric System Upgrades: “Front of the Meter” system costs refer to any new electric infrastructure needed in the neighborhood – i.e., new transformers and poles and in some cases new substations. However, in the case of Carver, no new substations were needed. Total cost: $79,000 ($26,000 per home).

Gas Decommissioning Costs: In this pilot, 0.1 miles of pipe would be decommissioned. Even that small amount means some significant construction work which includes excavation, cutting pipes, capping them, material and restoration (i.e. repaving roads, etc.) Total cost: $83,000 ($28,000 per home).

Administrative Costs: These are costs associated with developing the pilot itself that go beyond these three Carver homes – these include determining the pilot locations, engineering analysis, and so forth. They totaled $312,000. It could go either way in the future – some of this work will need to be replicated for additional locations, some won’t. But at the same time, some areas may need a more complex analysis, particularly when it comes to decommissioning gas mains.

So, for the sake of transparency and consistent with our conservative approach, let’s focus on the Carver-specific administrative costs, for which Eversource ascribed $56,000. This included working with vendors and neighborhood outreach to potential participants. In addition, there were significant costs for Integrated Energy Planning (IEP) in Carver that were needed for initial designing and assessing the project team and expected ongoing costs that totaled $121,000. Total cost: $177,000 ($59,000 per home).

Gas Upgrade Savings: One of the arguments for electrification is that ratepayers won’t need to pay to repair or replace gas pipes anymore. The savings are real—no pipes means no maintenance—and for our purposes we will include estimated savings from the Gas System Enhancement Program (GSEP).

In Carver, the 0.1 miles of pipe that are part of this pilot are all considered “GSEP eligible” meaning they would be eligible for upgrade at some point. Decommissioning these pipes would incur a net savings to the program. Total savings: $232,000 ($77,000 per home).

The total costs and savings are described in the table below:

So, what does this all add up to? Electrification of these three homes requires spending $552,000 to save about $232,000 – a net cost of $320,000.

Springfield: A Larger Pilot, But Still a Large Cost

Of course, it might seem a little tenuous to draw too many conclusions from three homes in a rural community. Thankfully, we also have the similar 117-customer electrification pilot in densely populated Springfield – one of the Commonwealth’s “Gateway Cities,” the third largest city in the state, and an economically diverse environmental justice community where the average value of a home is $308,000.

Putting the results from the Springfield pilot through the same analysis, we find that the cost of electrification per home is a little lower. While the “behind the meter” costs are virtually identical, infrastructure costs differ primarily due to neighborhood density.

In this case, the bottom line is ratepayers are spending nearly $9.3 million in electrification upgrades to potentially save $1.8 million in pipe repair costs for net cost of roughly $7.4 million.

Calculating a Statewide Electrification Estimate

That brings us to extrapolating these numbers across the state.

But before the big reveal, consider this: totaled, both Carver and Springfield will result in the decommissioning of less than 1 mile of GSEP-eligible service pipe. This is a tiny fraction of our state’s 21,000 miles of gas mains and 18,000 miles of service pipes.

The statewide gas data is below:

One other caveat: since our goal is to reach net zero carbon building emissions, we can’t ignore the cost of converting the more than 1.2 million homes that heat with something other than heat pumps or natural gas. To make sure we aren’t understating things, we need to apply the data, slightly modified, to estimate transition costs for fuel oil, propane and resistance heat customers. That statewide data looks like this:

With that, the gigantic cost of electrification is an eye-popping $290.4 billion. After GSEP savings, all-in, Massachusetts would need to spend something to the tune of $221 billion to switch homes over from natural gas and other fuels to electricity.

To put $290 billion in perspective, it is roughly equivalent to 12 Big Digs in today’s dollars, 33 years of state spending on MassHealth, or replacing both Cape Cod bridges 65 times.

Of course, any complete analysis would have to wrap in a few items in I haven’t covered, such as:

Transitioning businesses from natural gas and fossil fuels to electricity,

Addressing transportation emissions – the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions in Massachusetts.

The costs of building new power generation that will be needed to serve all the increased electric loads.

Would I bet my family’s secret Easter pizzagaina recipe on the accuracy of these numbers? We’re obviously extrapolating to an extreme degree – and some of these figures (though fewer than you might think) could change as time goes on. On the other hand, the decommissioning here probably represents the most straightforward endeavor. Some homes may require fewer of some things (i.e. less weatherization or electrical upgrades), others may require more (i.e. multiple heat pumps).

But even if my estimates are off a bit, the cost of electrification and decommissioning our fossil fuel system would still be in the hundreds of billions of dollars.

The $300 Billion Question

Now, if I had, say, $850,000 to finish the study (to pick an arbitrary number), I might stretch this analysis to 30 or 40 pages with colorful charts, take into account the size and age of the homes being electrified, dive more deeply into rural vs. urban settings, and account for things like inflation and main line decommissioning. I’m sure the report would be slick, but in the end whether it’s $221 billion in net costs, $250 billion or more, we know one thing:

Electrification is going to cost more than any undertaking in the history of the Commonwealth.

Is it a great deal for Massachusetts? It’s hard to see how. While there may be times where a limited, one-time trade-off is necessary—in emergencies or in the case of safety, for instance—that’s not really what we’re talking about here.

For one, quantifying the benefits of carbon reductions—and putting a price on them, as I’ve written previously—is anything but a precise exercise. And given our challenges generally around affordability, it is hard to see how spending nearly $300 billion to save about $70 billion in gas repair costs is the best way to reduce carbon emissions. It’s certainly not the most cost-effective.

That massive price tag becomes even harder to justify when you consider that Massachusetts only contributes about 1.3% of the nation’s carbon emissions. Most don’t even come from buildings – and even fewer come from residential sources. So, breaking the bank to address a problem our homes are only marginally contributing to makes very little sense.

Which, once again, brings us back to why there isn’t even an official price tag.

Massachusetts would never begin a public construction project of this magnitude without a budget. Even the much-maligned Big Dig began with a public price tag. It became a symbol of government excess precisely because its original $2.6 billion estimate eventually grew to nearly $15 billion. At least taxpayers had a number against which to measure what followed.

The state is now contemplating an energy transformation nine times larger than the Big Dig – so why wouldn’t we have a single comprehensive public budget for it?

One thing is for sure: however these costs appear—on a utility bill, through Mass Save, as a household expense or other tax or surcharge—ultimately, homeowners and businesses will be on the hook to pay them. Before the Commonwealth commits hundreds of billions of dollars to this approach, it owes the public a complete and credible accounting of the cost – and a clear demonstration that the benefits of electrification are worth that cost.

Because whether it’s a family room in a single home or changing the way we heat millions of them, there is a basic affordability test we apply to every major decision:

Know the price before you start tearing the house apart.