It’s time we talked about electrification.

It’s no secret that, to some, the only viable option to meet Massachusetts’ energy needs for the future and the present is electricity. For about a decade now, “electrify everything” has been an organizing mantra in energy and environmental policy circles – the theory being that an increasingly clean grid will speed the end of fossil fuel use, result in lower greenhouse gas emissions and save money. As I’ve written, it hasn’t always worked out that way – but setbacks, including federal whiplash on energy policy and cost overruns, haven’t stopped advocates and some policymakers from doubling (and even tripling) down.

Most recently, the state Senate has signaled that, in response to Healey-Driscoll affordability legislation and the bill that passed the House, it would consider ending existing and future consumers’ ability to choose their own energy—so-called “obligation to serve” requirements—effectively putting an end to natural gas service in the Commonwealth.

Regardless of whether you think that’s a good thing or staunchly oppose taking Nonna’s stove away—growing up Italian, I admit it’s a complicated issue—before we take that EV ride to a supposedly greener future, I thought it might be helpful to understand how Massachusetts has (or hasn’t) managed electricity costs—creating what many have called a full-blown affordability crisis—and what an all-electric future could look like for the Commonwealth from an energy bill perspective.

This subject is so fraught with nuance, data and implications that I discovered I can’t fit it all in one column. So, the first will focus on affordability and the history of electricity costs. Then, in my next piece, I will share some analysis of how ending gas service in Massachusetts would impact utility bills and whether it could actually deepen our affordability crisis.

But first …

What Is Affordability Anyway?

It’s a word you hear constantly, as I was reminded when I recently returned from an energy conference in Maine with professionals and regulators from all over New England and beyond.

After the obligatory—and seemingly endless—“conversations” about getting great deals on duck-themed socks and chocolate bars at a place called Reny’s (which apparently has a cult-like following to those who need anything while in Maine) most of the discussions had a familiar theme:

Energy affordability.

Why do we keep coming back to affordability? Because, to state the obvious, the ability to reasonably manage life’s expenses impacts everything else we do in our lives. Our living expenses go up. Our employer’s costs go up. It also increases municipal costs. There no avoiding the need to pay for life’s essentials.

But that’s getting harder in Massachusetts. It wasn’t that long ago that an average family could buy a home here. At my first real job out of graduate school, health care was completely free! But today, homeownership is impossible for many, and annual double digit increases in health insurance alone (particularly for small businesses) wipe out raises most families receive.

And there’s no shortage of media coverage: stories about how our Affordability Crisis is impacting the middle class in Massachusetts and how costs are rising faster than inflation here – leading some to pack up and leave the Commonwealth for presumably cheaper, if not greener pastures. Meanwhile, those of us that do stay are stuck in an economic time warp – hoping for even a modicum of relief but being disappointed every time.

Now, prices rise for lots of reasons. I don’t want to be that old guy sitting alone in the corner table of a donut shop mumbling to no one in particular about the good old days when a good cup of coffee would only set you back twenty-five cents.

But in just one generation Massachusetts has gone from a place welcoming to all to unaffordable for many. And the question is what we are actually doing about it.

The 1990s: When Electricity Was Merely ‘Expensive’

When it comes to energy, our current affordability problem starts in the early 90s. Maybe we were too distracted with Beanie Babies, dancing to the Macarena or agonizing over the “Rachel” haircut to notice.

Incredibly, housing wasn’t the dominant issue of the day, although it wasn’t necessarily cheap. Home prices in Massachusetts were flat or even declined a bit from 1987-1995. Even health care reforms like Romneycare (2006) and the Affordable Care Act (2010) were still decades away.

Electricity, on the other hand, was expensive. In 1990, the average residential cost for electricity was 9.66 cents/kWh (25 cents/kWh today), about 24% more than the national average.

While it was tough for residential customers, businesses were more concerned about the inability to manage their own energy needs, and the impact high costs were having on their ability to compete with other states.

The Legislature heard mounting concerns and took decisive action, enacting the landmark 1997 Electric Restructuring Act, identifying the problem right there in the preamble to the law:

“The existing regulatory system results in among the highest, residential and commercial electricity rates paid by customers throughout the United States ... [Such] extraordinarily high electricity rates have created significant adverse effects on consumers and on the ability of businesses located in the commonwealth to compete in regional, national, and international markets.”

As expected, the law initially reduced prices and injected competition into a stodgy power sector – and like a meteor made some old power plant dinosaurs extinct.

And prices for the next few years reflected that new desire to rein in costs. Electricity was still above the national average, but it didn’t get much worse overall.

In Massachusetts, the average price of electricity in 1997 and 1998 was 10.5 cents/kWh and 9.5 cents/kWh respectively (adjusted for inflation, that would be 21.7 cents/kWh and 19.71 cents/kWh today).

Averages don’t quite tell the whole story however in Massachusetts. Like the children in Lake Wobegon, we are above average here – not a good thing when it comes to electricity costs. As a result, government averages don’t fully reflect the cost of electricity for the majority of customers who are served by utilities – since they include lower cost municipal light departments. In fact, when compared to utility costs at the time that 10.5 cents/kWh “average cost” in 1997 is as high as 13.8 cents/kWh. As seen below, only a handful of utilities even approached the “average” in 1997 and 1998:

Comparatively, the national cost of electricity was lower. The U.S. average cost in 1998 was 6.75 cents/kWh, meaning Massachusetts was about 25-30% above the national average at about the time of restructuring, (and that is with the required rate cut as part of restructuring).

From Expensive to “Unaffordable”

Since the late nineties, however, the spread between the Massachusetts rate and the national average has only grown:

The graph above shows some interesting trends – specifically, how between 2001-2014, the spread between the state average and the national average was generally constant averaging about 39% with a few high outlier years.

But two things happened to widen the gap:

First, in 2008, the Green Communities Act was enacted, the first significant climate legislation in Massachusetts.

Secondly, in 2016, the Supreme Judicial Court held that the state’s climate goals were mandatory, not aspirational as many believed. And that ramped up spending on climate initiatives – because we have to meet the goals set in laws, right?

As a result, since 2015, Massachusetts has witnessed a steady increase in the gap between what it pays for electricity versus the rest of the country, averaging about 68% from 2015-2025.

So, today, we now pay an average of 30.21 cents per kWh – 75% higher than the national average, Customers served by utilities are paying near 35 cents per kWh, nearly double the national average.

Admittedly, our system is old, demands on the grid are huge and increasingly we rely on electricity far more today. And certainly, climate ambitions—a hopefully cleaner, greener grid—may cost a bit more. But that isn’t the reason for these exploding costs.

The real culprit, as can be seen from the graph, is that successive administrations since 1997—both Democrat and Republican—couldn’t leave the competitive market they created alone. After enactment of the 2008 climate law—and even more so after the 2015 Court decision—they added costly new programs, ramping up on both the now independent power generators and electric (and gas) utilities. And as I’ve written, there are now 18+ programs, and they now represent about 30% of our electric bill.

Here’s the funny part: if you deduct the 30% additional costs added to our bills since 1997 from the current 35 cents/kWh cost, you get an electricity cost of about 25 cents/kWh, only a bit higher than the cost of electricity in 1990 adjusted for inflation.

You know, back when electricity wasn’t “unaffordable,” just expensive.

All Aboard – Or Last Stop?

So, is the solution to our Affordability Crisis to electrify everything in Massachusetts?

Given that we are already paying 75% more for electricity, it’s hard to see how – absent, you know, addressing the cost of electricity. As I’ve explained, we have a 3+ decade track record of not doing that terribly effectively. Doubling down on electrification at this of all moments would seem ill-timed at best and likely exacerbate an already worsening crisis.

In my next post, I’m hoping to examine exactly how much worse. In it, I’ll take a closer look into what Massachusetts energy bills could look like in a world without natural gas where consumers use only electricity to cook their food, heat their homes and businesses and dry their clothes.

But before we do, it’s worth asking what the goal really is. Is it to make life more affordable in the Commonwealth? Or is it to move faster on climate change?

I think of these issues like a bus.

As a self-professed electricity guy, I’m not exactly jumping off the electrification bus. Heat pumps can be a great option for new single- and multi-family housing where developers want to provide efficient heating and cooling without installing new infrastructure. Advanced manufacturing, data centers, and other industries critical to our economy will also require more electricity in the years ahead.

But electrification can be expensive, particularly when it comes to heating systems. Every new cost added to utility bills makes it harder to keep families, retirees, and small business owners in Massachusetts. Eventually, some people decide they can’t stay.

That matters to me. My family first came to Boston in the late 1800’s. I know how to pronounce Worcester and Leicester. And while I’m not sure the next generation will have the same opportunities here that I had, I do know this:

From both an economic and moral perspective, we have an obligation to keep as many passengers on the bus as possible.

So, the question policymakers need to ask themselves in the electrification debate isn’t simply whether ending obligation to serve advances a climate goal. It’s whether the benefits justify the costs – not just in dollars but in the people we may lose along the way.