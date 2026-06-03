Robert Rio

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Dick Storm's avatar
Dick Storm
31m

The reasonable cost electricity in New England in the 1990’s

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Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
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I look forward to the rest of your series. I lived in Mass. for a couple of years back in the late 1990s before returning to upstate NY. I like Mass. very much but frankly can’t afford to live there.

I’ve been watching these two states compete to see who can drive out residents faster. In just a few years, I won’t be able to replace my propane furnace but will be forced to buy a heat pump. I can’t afford the shell improvements that would allow a heat pump to work effectively in my older house during our western NY winters; I also can’t afford a heat pump. And I definitely can’t afford the electricity to operate one. So I’m pretty much resigned to leaving the state when my furnace dies.

Not sure about Mass., but in a recent survey, a third of NYS residents said they planned to leave in the next five years.

I keep coming back to the fact that NYS contributes 0.4% to global emissions. Presumably Mass. contributes even less. Nothing we do with regard to our states’ climate mandates will have a measurable impact on climate change. Yet our politicians believe it’s worth driving out residents (and businesses) in order to pursue their agenda. It’s not just the poor and elderly who are leaving; it’s anyone who doesn’t have a pressing reason to stay. Declining populations drive up costs for those who stay. It’s a nasty cycle that’s hard to break once it starts.

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