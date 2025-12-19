Robert Rio
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Electrify Everything? Pt. 1: A Brief History of Massachusetts’ Long Struggle to Manage Rising Electricity Costs
For three decades, Mass. electric bills have among the highest in the country. But as policymakers debate ending natural gas service, ratepayers may…
Jun 3
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Robert Rio
15
4
April 2026
The $3B+ Climate Bill the Mass. Legislature Doesn’t Vote On
Massachusetts now spends more on climate programs than housing programs – and more on heat pumps than support for UMass. So why isn’t Beacon Hill even…
Apr 28
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Robert Rio
28
2
March 2026
What Miami Beach Taught Me About Cheap Energy (and Cheaper Mojitos)
When it comes to charges on our electricity bills, maybe the “Florida Man” isn’t so crazy after all.
Mar 30
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Robert Rio
37
4
GSEP: The Pipe Repair Villain the Environmental Community Can't Quit
Climate activists helped create the gas leak program, now they're pushing to target its funding for the second time in less than a year. Why?
Mar 3
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Robert Rio
18
6
February 2026
The Dirty Truth Behind Massachusetts’ Clean Energy Transition
How the Commonwealth's decarbonization ambitions left the region increasingly dependent on oil.
Feb 9
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Robert Rio
28
7
4
January 2026
Massachusetts’ Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Energy Weekend
A stress test our grid passed. Our climate & energy policies didn’t.
Jan 26
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Robert Rio
55
17
4
The Economic Sleight-Of-Hand Behind Social Cost of Carbon Calculations
How a little-understood modeling assumption is driving energy costs higher for Massachusetts ratepayers this winter.
Jan 20
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Robert Rio
1
1
What Changed on Your Gas Bill (Hint: It Isn’t the Rates)
A look into why infrastructure and policy outweigh the cost of the gas itself
Jan 9
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Robert Rio
December 2025
Beyond Volatility: The Tricky Choices Ahead on Energy Costs
Even as we all prepare to break for the holidays, as temperatures drop (tho not today, it’s almost 60 degrees!) policymakers here and around the country…
Dec 19, 2025
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Robert Rio
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Why Your Energy Bill Is Rising — But Emissions Aren’t Falling
Last week, Mass Energy Bill Guy took a close look at the Commonwealth's energy mix during a cold snap.
Dec 16, 2025
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Robert Rio
1
Why Your Energy Bill Is Rising — But Emissions Aren’t Falling
Earlier this week, the Boston Globe ran an extensive feature on soaring energy bills and what’s behind them.
Dec 12, 2025
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Robert Rio
1
© 2026 Robert Rio
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